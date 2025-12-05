Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Stubhub Holdings, Inc. (“Stubhub” Or The“Company”) (NYSE: STUB) Investors Of Securities Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investors With More Than $100,000 In Losses To Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against StubHub Holdings, Inc. (“StubHub” or the“Company”) (NYSE: STUB) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired StubHub common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the“Registration Statement”) issued in connection with the Company's September 2025 initial public offering (“IPO” or the“Offering”).

On November 24, 2025, a complaint was filed against the Company, certain of its officers, directors, and underwriters in connection with the IPO, alleging that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that: (1) the Company was experiencing changes in the timing of payments to vendors; (2) those changes had a significant adverse impact on free cash flow, including trailing 12 months (“TTM”) free cash flow; (3) as a result, the Company's free cash flow reports were materially misleading; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

As a result, StubHub's common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in StubHub's common stock in connection to the IPO, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys Andrea Farah (... ) at (914)733-7256 or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (... ) at (914)733-7278.

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before January 23, 2026.

About Lowey Dannenberg

Lowey Dannenberg is a national firm representing institutional and individual investors, who suffered financial losses resulting from corporate fraud and malfeasance in violation of federal securities and antitrust laws. The firm has significant experience in prosecuting multi-million-dollar lawsuits and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of its clients.

