BJP Eyes 'Shat Pratishat' After Historic BMC Win, Dominant Show In Maha Civic Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 17 (IANS) Riding high on its victories in the Assembly and Municipal Council elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now emerged with a commanding edge in the Municipal Corporation polls, signalling a decisive push towards“Shat Pratishat” (100 per cent) political dominance in Maharashtra.

With a landmark victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the BJP has firmly established its authority over India's financial capital. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance has secured enough seats to claim power in 23 out of the 29 municipal corporations.

While the BJP's trajectory continues to rise, its allies -- the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) -- experienced a setback. On the opposition side, the Congress emerged with the highest number of seats among non-ruling parties, while the success of the AIMIM in Muslim-majority wards has raised alarms for established political players.

The goal of a "100 per cent BJP" in the state, originally set by BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan in the 2000s and recently echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appears closer than ever. The BJP's performance across these 29 corporations has sent shockwaves through the state's political landscape.

In Mumbai, the BJP achieved its primary objective of ousting Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena from the BMC. Although the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance had predicted a one-sided contest, the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj) mounted a stiff challenge until the very end. Despite the split in the Shiv Sena, the Thackeray faction performed well in Marathi-majority wards amidst a "Marathi vs Non-Marathi" narrative.

The BJP has emerged as the largest party in several key cities, ensuring they will hold the Mayoral posts along with the Shinde faction in Mumbai, Nashik, Solapur, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Akola, Amravati, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Ahilyanagar, Panvel, Mira-Bhayandar, Jalna, Ichalkaranji, Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

While the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which found success in Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, and Ulhasnagar, will hold the mayoral post with the help of the BJP.

The results brought a significant shock to the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). Despite making the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad elections a matter of personal prestige, Pawar suffered a major defeat. Analysts suggest this result may diminish his influence within the alliance, potentially forcing him to operate under stricter BJP oversight in the future.

The Congress gained a majority in Latur and emerged as the largest party in Bhivandi and Chandrapur. Shiv Sena (UBT), despite losing power in Mumbai, secured the highest number of members in Parbhani. The ISLAM Party led in Malegaon, while Hitendra Thakur's Bahujan Vikas Aghadi maintained its stronghold in Vasai-Virar.

The Bahujan Vikas Aghadi will have its mayor in Vasai Virar, Congress in Latur, Chandrapur and Bhiwandi, Shiv Sena UBT with support from MNC, SP in Parbhani and the ISLAM Party in Malegaon.

However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while celebrating the "record-breaking" victory, cautioned leaders and newly elected corporators against arrogance.

“The public has elected BJP candidates with great expectations. We must work transparently and honestly to ensure their trust is not broken," he stated.

He further emphasised the party's ideological stance, noting that Hindutva and development are inseparable.

“Hindutva is our soul and a way of life. It has connected us to the people. Our Hindutva is inclusive of everyone who loves this country,” he added.

