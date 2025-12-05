Hardware Encryption Market Outlook 2025-2030: Forecast To Cross $428 Billion By 2030, Driven By Rising Cybersecurity Threats And Data Privacy Regulations

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The market is poised for growth due to rising cyber threats, stringent data regulations, and increased cloud adoption. Opportunities lie in integrating hardware encryption in consumer devices and expanding solutions for sectors like healthcare, IT, and telecom, despite cost and complexity challenges for businesses.
Dublin, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Encryption Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The Global Hardware Encryption Market, valued at USD 300.49 Billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 6.09% to reach USD 428.43 Billion by 2030. Main drivers supporting this market's expansion include the escalating global threat landscape with persistent cyberattacks, increasingly stringent data protection regulations like GDPR and HIPAA requiring robust data security measures, and the expanding adoption of cloud computing necessitating secure data-at-rest and data-in-transit solutions across diverse environments.
Key Market Drivers
The escalating landscape of cybersecurity threats and increasingly stringent data privacy regulations represent two paramount forces propelling the global hardware encryption market forward. The continuous rise in sophisticated cyberattacks and data breaches directly amplifies the demand for robust, hardware-backed security solutions. These breaches inflict significant financial and reputational damage upon organizations, driving a proactive shift towards more resilient protection mechanisms. According to IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024, September 2024, the global average cost of a data breach surged to USD 4.88 million in 2024, underscoring the severe economic consequences associated with compromised data.
Key Market Challenges
The complexity and cost associated with integrating and managing hardware encryption solutions represent a significant impediment to market expansion. Organizations, particularly those with constrained IT resources or established legacy infrastructures, encounter substantial difficulty in adopting these sophisticated security measures. The initial capital expenditure for dedicated physical components, coupled with ongoing operational expenses and the need for specialized personnel for integration and management, often proves prohibitive.
Key Market Trends
The pervasive integration of hardware encryption capabilities into everyday consumer devices, such as smartphones, laptops, and wearables, is driven by escalating user demand for enhanced privacy and security. According to the Semiconductor Industry Association, global semiconductor sales reached $627.6 billion in 2024, a 19.1% increase over the 2023 total of $526.8 billion, indicating a vast foundational market for components integrating such security features. This trend establishes hardware encryption as a standard expectation for the general public.
Key Market Players Profiled:
Western Digital Technologies, Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. Micron Technology, Inc. Kingston Technology Company, Inc. Seagate Technology Holdings plc NetApp, Inc. Kioxia Holdings Corporation Kanguru Solutions Intel Corporation Toshiba Corporation
Report Scope
In this report, the Global Hardware Encryption Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Product Type:
External HDD Internal HDD SSD Inline Network Encryptor USB Flash Drive
By Application:
Consumer Electronics IT & Telecom Transportation Aerospace & Defense Healthcare Others
By Region:
North America Europe South America Middle East & Africa Asia-Pacific
Key Attributes
