Automated Pharmacy Compounding Systems Market Growing Toward USD 5.27 Billion In 2035

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global automated pharmacy compounding systems market size is valued at USD 2.95 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 5.27 billion by 2035, rising at a 5.98% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

Ottawa, Dec. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automated pharmacy compounding systems market size







How Did North America Dominate the Automated Pharmacy Compounding Systems Market in 2024?

North America held a major share of 40% of the market in 2024. The North American market for automated pharmacy compounding systems is experiencing robust growth, this growth is driven by factors like the demand for accurate, customised medications,

What Made the Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in The Automated Pharmacy Compounding Systems Market In 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The automated pharmacy compounding systems market in the Asia Pacific is experiencing rapid growth. This expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing need to minimise medication errors, and the greater adoption of technology. China is a key market within the region, anticipated to register the highest CAGR, while countries like India, Japan, and Singapore also contribute significantly to this growth.

Segmental Insights

By product,

The robotic compounding systems segment led with a 55% share of the automated pharmacy compounding systems market in 2024. Robotic compounding systems dominate the advanced pharmacy automation landscape, driven by their ability to deliver high-precision sterile preparations with minimal human intervention. Their adoption is growing in large hospital pharmacies and compounding centres where high throughput, safety, and standardisation are critical.

The automated liquid compounding systems segment is expected to be the fastest-growing at an 8.5% CAGR in the studied years. Automated liquid compounding systems are gaining traction as pharmacies increasingly prioritise workflow efficiency and consistency in liquid medication preparation. They are especially beneficial for pediatric, oncology, and TPN formulations where accurate liquid dosing is essential. Their simpler operational model also makes them more accessible for mid-sized pharmacy settings.

By technology,

The robotics-based systems segment held 60% revenue share of the market in 2024. Robotic-based systems represent the most technologically advanced segment, offering end-to-end automation with robotic arms, barcode-guided verification, and closed-system sterility protection. These systems are preferred in high-volume hospital compounding units due to their unmatched precision, reproducibility, and ability to handle hazardous drugs safely. Growing emphasis on staff safety and increased complexity of personalised medication are driving strong adoption of fully robotic technologies.

The semi-automated systems segment is expected to grow rapidly at an 8.0% CAGR during 2025-2034. Semi-automated systems remain relevant for facilities seeking improved accuracy and reduced workload without the high investment required for full robotic solutions. These systems combine automated dispensing or mixing capabilities with human oversight, making them suitable for smaller hospitals and outpatient pharmacies. Their flexibility and lower capital cost support steady demand, especially in emerging healthcare markets transitioning from manual compounding.

By end user,

The hospitals segment was dominant with a 50% revenue share of the market in 2024. Hospitals account for the largest share of automated pharmacy compounding system usage due to their high daily compounding volumes and the need to maintain sterile, accurate, and regulation-compliant medication preparation. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for IV therapy, and stringent regulatory standards are pushing hospitals toward advanced compounding automation. Large tertiary care and

The retail pharmacies segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR of 8.5% in the predicted timeframe. Retail pharmacies are gradually adopting automated compounding technologies as personalised medicine, speciality drug dispensing, and customised formulations gain prominence. While adoption is still lower compared to hospitals, retail chains and speciality pharmacies are investing in semi-automated and select robotic systems to increase service differentiation, reduce turnaround time, and ensure consistent quality. Growth in chronic therapy programs and home infusion services further supports demand from this segment.

Recent Developments



In July 2025, Merck, a major science and technology company, introduced the AAW Automated Assay Workstation, a solution led by Opentrons, to automate routine laboratory experiments and minimise hands-on time with ensured consistency in results.

In February 2025, South Korea-based Hanmi launched Countmate, a fully automated vial dispensing machine personalised to the unique preferences of the Canadian and US markets. In December 2024, Germfree, an innovator in modular and mobile cleanroom infrastructure, equipment, and services, launched Smarthood (trademarked) for IV medication preparation.



Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global non-sterile compounding pharmacy market

The global compound management market

The compounded topical drug market

The global compounding pharmacy market

The global compounding chemotherapy market

The global GCC compounding pharmacy market

The U.S. compounding pharmacy market

The global vials used in compounding pharmacy market

The U.S. 503B compounding pharmacies market

Automated Pharmacy Compounding Systems Market Key Players List



Capsa Healthcare

IMA Group

ARxIUM

Medimix Systems

Cerner Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cardinal Health

Parata Systems

Baxter International Yuyama Co., Ltd.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product



Robotic Compounding Systems

Tablet & Capsule Dispensers

Injectable Compounding Robots

Automated Liquid Compounding Systems

IV Admixture Systems

Oral Liquid Compounding Systems

Accessories & Software

Barcode Scanners & Labeling Systems Compounding Software



By Technology



Robotic-Based Systems Semi-Automated Systems

By End User



Hospitals

Clinics

Retail Pharmacies Compounding Pharmacies

By Region



North America



U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea

Thailand

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Sweden



Denmark

Norway

Latin America



Brazil



Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



South Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

About Us

is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Our Trusted Data Partners