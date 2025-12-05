Pakistan Says Border With Afghanistan Will Remain Closed Until Security Assurances Are Met

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

Pakistan has reiterated that the Pak–Afghan border will remain closed until the Afghan authorities provide firm assurances that terrorists will not be allowed to enter Pakistan. Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hussain Andrabi made the remarks during the weekly press briefing.

The spokesperson said the issue is not limited to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Afghan Taliban (TTA), but that Afghan citizens have also been involved in serious crimes inside Pakistan. He stressed that the border closure should be viewed in the context of these security concerns.

“We have no dispute with the Afghan people - they are our brothers and sisters. The border measures are solely based on security considerations,” Andrabi said.

He added that Pakistan has always facilitated humanitarian corridors for the Afghan people, but its border policy is directly linked to securing concrete cooperation from the Afghan authorities in eliminating terrorism.

“Until we receive credible assurances that terrorists or violent elements will not be allowed to cross into Pakistan, the border will remain shut,” he stated.

Commenting on media reports regarding Pakistan–Afghanistan talks in Saudi Arabia, Andrabi noted that the Turkish president had announced two weeks ago that a high-level Turkish delegation would visit Islamabad, but this could not materialize due to scheduling issues or lack of cooperation from the Taliban side. He underscored that the border closure is essential for Pakistan's safety and to protect citizens from terrorism.

Responding to a question on Russia–India relations, the spokesperson said President Putin's visit to India is a matter between two sovereign states, and Pakistan has no specific position on it. However, he expressed concern over discriminatory policies against Muslims in India, saying state patronage has emboldened extremist groups.

On the 33rd anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Mosque, Andrabi said the incident continues to evoke grief and concern. He stated that the desecration of any sacred site violates the principles of religious equality and must be subject to transparent accountability.