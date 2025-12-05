PFI's Backdoor Entry Via SDPI A Direct Threat To Security: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Captain Brijesh Chowta on Friday said that the backdoor entry of banned Popular Front of India (PFI) into electoral politics through Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was a "direct threat" to national security.

"PFI's backdoor entry into electoral politics poses a direct threat to national security," Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Chowta told the Lok Sabha. He raised the matter during Zero Hour while alleging that cadres of the banned PFI may be regrouping through the SDPI to re-enter public life.

MP Cites ED Report on PFI-SDPI Link

The MP also criticised the Karnataka government, stating that its tacit understanding with the SDPI had enabled the outfit to amplify its presence in local electoral politics. Referring to an Enforcement Directorate (ED) press release dated November 8, 2025, Captain Chowta said the agency had reported that the SDPI functioned as the "political front of PFI", with the banned organisation "controlling, funding and supervising" its activities. He described the disclosure as a "credible and significant development" that should prompt stronger monitoring mechanisms.

The MP stressed that his concern was not rooted in partisan politics, but in the need to safeguard democratic institutions and public safety. "PFI is a banned organisation. Any covert channel that allows it to influence elections undermines the unity and integrity of the nation," he said.

Concerns in Dakshina Kannada

Drawing attention to developments in his home district, Captain Chowta noted that Dakshina Kannada and neighbouring regions had "paid a huge price" for PFI's organisational networks. He cited the recent murder of Suhas Shetty, now under National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe following the timely intervention of the Union Home Minister, as a reminder of the region's continued vulnerability to radical elements. With local body elections approaching in Karnataka, he said the issue required "urgent attention".

In recent years, the SDPI has secured several seats in local bodies in Dakshina Kannada. It even supported opposition candidates in key positions, such as the election for President of Bantwal Town Municipal Council last year.

Allegations of Congress-SDPI 'Nexus'

On the issue of tacit understanding between the SDPI and Congress, Captain Chowta said, "Congress has consistently fostered such forces and remained unapologetic about its ties with the SDPI and PFI. This nexus has endangered communities, undermined security, and allowed radical elements to thrive."

Call for Urgent Action

He urged the Union Home Minister to examine the ED's findings and take steps to prevent banned organisations from resurfacing under new identities or using political parties as fronts to gain electoral legitimacy.

"India's democracy gives everyone the right to contest elections, but national security must always come first," said Captain Brijesh Chowta, in a release about the Zero Hour Issue. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government had consistently maintained a policy of Nation First and zero tolerance towards terrorism. "There is a need for an urgent coordinated effort to protect democratic processes from infiltration by extremist networks, so that electoral platforms do not become avenues for groups previously banned for anti-national activities," he added. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)