Spain, Ireland And Others Quit Eurovision In Protest After Israel Cleared To Take Part

A deep rift has emerged in one of the world's most well-known singing competitions.

Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia announced they would not take part in next year's Eurovision Song Contest after it was decided Israel would be allowed to compete.

No formal vote on Israel's participation took place during Thursday's general assembly of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the contest.

Instead, the meeting also addressed new rules aimed at preventing governments and third parties from unfairly promoting entries to influence voting, a response to allegations that Israel boosted its contestant during this year's competition.

Soon after the decision, broadcasters from the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland said they would pull out, meaning their singers will not take part in one of the world's most-watched cultural events.

Ireland's national broadcaster, RTÉ, said participation was“unconscionable given the appalling loss of lives in Gaza and the humanitarian crisis there which continues to put so many civilians at risk.”

Natalija Gorščak, head of Slovenia's public broadcaster RTV Slovenija, confirmed her country's withdrawal to Reuters. She said, "Our message is: we will not participate in the ESC if Israel is there. On behalf of the 20,000 children who died in Gaza."

The Dutch broadcaster NPO said it had concluded“that under the current circumstances, participation cannot be reconciled with the public values that are fundamental to our organisation.”

The broadcasters that threatened to boycott the event cited the high death toll in Gaza and accused Israel of violating rules meant to preserve the contest's neutrality.

The issue has sharply divided Eurovision participants, a competition long known for reflecting geopolitical tensions and rivalries.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog welcomed the EBU's decision, saying,“I am pleased that Israel will once again participate in the Eurovision Song Contest, and I hope the competition will continue to champion culture, music, friendship between nations, and cross-border understanding.”

Germany, one of Eurovision's key backers, said it would not withdraw even if Israel had been excluded.

Before the ruling, Israeli public broadcaster KAN had already begun preparing for next year's contest. Israel's 2025 entrant, Yuval Raphael, was among those attending the Nova music festival targeted during the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel that triggered the ongoing Gaza war.

According to Israeli tallies, 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage in the Hamas assault. Health authorities in Gaza say more than 70,000 people have since been killed in the ensuing conflict.