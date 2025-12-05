Message Central's New Verifynow OTP SDK Brings Instant, Secure Authentication To Any App

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Message Central today announced the launch of its VerifyNow SDKs for iOS and Android, lightweight plug-and-play toolkits that make two-factor authentication (2FA) simple, instant, and accessible for businesses of all sizes.

These SDKs allow apps and websites to enable secure one-time password (OTP ) verification in minutes without sender ID registration, telecom approvals, or dedicated development teams.

For many businesses today, setting up user authentication feels harder than it should. While APIs offer flexibility and customizations, they often require a developer to configure, test, and manage them. For companies without in-house technical talent, this creates a barrier to something as fundamental as protecting their users.

The VerifyNow SDKs remove that barrier entirely. Businesses can now integrate secure, carrier-grade OTP delivery by simply embedding the SDK into their iOS or Android app and following step-by-step instructions. Authentication setup that once took weeks can now be completed in minutes.

“User authentication should be simple,” said Sumesh Menon, Founder & CEO of Message Central.“It shouldn't depend on whether a business can hire a developer or navigate telecom approvals. With VerifyNow SDKs for iOS and Android, any company with even a single founder can enable secure authentication instantly. That's what technology is meant to do: create access, not obstacles.”

Security risks are rising faster than ever, yet access to reliable authentication tools remains uneven. In 2024, nearly 29 percent of U.S. adults (about 77 million people) experienced account takeovers, making it one of the most widespread forms of identity fraud. The financial impact is equally staggering, with the average cost of a data breach in the U.S. reaching $10.22 million in 2025, according to IBM. Despite these risks, many small and medium businesses still delay or skip implementing two-factor authentication altogether, often due to the perceived complexity and cost of setup.

VerifyNow SDKs close this gap by combining enterprise-grade security with plug-and-play simplicity. With built-in configuration defaults, real-time delivery optimization, and fallback channels such as WhatsApp when SMS fails, the SDK ensures reliability across every network and geography.

The launch of VerifyNow SDKs for iOS and Android is part of Message Central's broader mission to make authentication inclusive, accessible, and friction-free.

“Security shouldn't be a luxury,” said Sumesh Menon,“Even a single-person business should be able to protect its users with enterprise-grade reliability. That's what VerifyNow SDKs make possible: authentication for everyone, everywhere.”

By removing both technical and compliance barriers, Message Central empowers businesses of all sizes to secure users without needing deep technical expertise or telecom partnerships.