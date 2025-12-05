Baku Hosts Azerbaijan Railways-ADB Joint Decarbonization Project Presentation (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A decarbonization project is being presented in Baku as part of a collaboration between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Trend reports.

The project aims to support Azerbaijan's national climate commitments and develop a modern, competitive, low-carbon railway system. The initiative encompasses infrastructure modernization, the implementation of energy-efficient solutions, and the transition to greener technologies in the railway sector.

The event will be attended by ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunniya Durrani-Jamal, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov, and Director of Emerging Areas in the ADB Energy Office Cindy Cisneros-Tiangco.

In April 2025, ADB sanctioned financial resources for the ADY decarbonization initiative. The initiative is set to secure a financial infusion of $250,000 from the Special Technical Assistance Fund, complemented by an additional $1 million allocation from the Smart Energy Innovation Fund.

