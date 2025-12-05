Solar Boom Reshapes Azerbaijan's Power Grid As New Megaprojects Advance
According to the data as of October 2025, the total electricity generation capacity of Azerbaijan has reached 9,732.5 MW, marking an increase of 1,317 MW, or 15.6%, compared to the same period last year. Importantly, the primary driver of this growth has been renewable energy sources, indicating a decisive change in the country's power-generation profile.
