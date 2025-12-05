Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Solar Boom Reshapes Azerbaijan's Power Grid As New Megaprojects Advance

Solar Boom Reshapes Azerbaijan's Power Grid As New Megaprojects Advance


2025-12-05 12:04:42
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

According to the data as of October 2025, the total electricity generation capacity of Azerbaijan has reached 9,732.5 MW, marking an increase of 1,317 MW, or 15.6%, compared to the same period last year. Importantly, the primary driver of this growth has been renewable energy sources, indicating a decisive change in the country's power-generation profile.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN05122025000195011045ID1110440636



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search