E3 Compression Latch With Visual Indicator Now Available In Zinc

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 December 2025 – Those prioritizing safety and security now have a cost-effective option. Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator is now available in zinc. The latch features red, reflective indicator wings that can be easily viewed when open, allowing latch status to be monitored at all times. This offering further expands the line of MAKE SAFETY VISIBLE BY SOUTHCOTM products, which provide visual indication for increased safety and monitoring in a wide range of applications.

E3 COMPRESSION LATCH WITH VISUAL INDICATOR IN ZINC

Southco's E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator displays latch open status that can be seen from a minimum of five meters, making it an ideal choice for rail, semiconductor and industrial machinery enclosures where an unsecured door or panel could impact safety during operation. By allowing operators to easily detect latch status, the E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator improves efficiency, enhances safety and reduces maintenance errors.

Global Product Manager Ike Teng adds,“The E3 VISE ACTION® Compression Latch with Visual Indicator provides visual feedback of whether a panel is fully closed, semi-closed or not secured at all. Like Southco's standard E3 line, the indicator version delivers robust, vibration-resistant fastening and is available in a variety of grip lengths, providing a simple upgrade for enhancing enclosure safety and security.”

For more information about the functionality of E3 Compression Latches, please visit or email the 24/7 customer service department at [email protected]