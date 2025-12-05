NC Didn't Do Much, Support Us For 4 More Years: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah on Friday appealed to the public for support, acknowledging that the party could not achieve much for the people in the past year. Speaking at the former J-K CM and party founder Sheikh Abdullah's 120th birth anniversary, Farooq Abdullah said, "Our National Conference Government did not do much for people in one year, but we have four more years for development, and people should support us and strengthen us."

The late Sheikh Abdullah was a prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir politics. Farooq Abdullah and CM Omar Abdullah paid floral tributes to Sheikh Abdullah at his final resting place in Naseem Bagh, Hazratbal.

Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme Renamed

Meanwhile, on Thursday, J-K CM Omar Abdullah announced that the government has renamed the SRO-43 scheme as the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS) and stated that, under this scheme, orders have been issued for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters have been distributed so far.

Speaking to reporters, the CM Abdullah assured that under the RAS scheme, if any government employee dies during their service period, a member of their family will be provided a government job. He further added that a similar event under this scheme was also organised in Jammu. "The scheme, earlier known as SRO-43, is now known as RAS (Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme). In this, the government assures all its employees that, god forbid, if anyone dies during their service period, any member of their family would be given a government job. As part of that, orders were prepared for the Kashmir province, and 60 appointment letters were distributed. Yesterday, a similar event was organised in Jammu," said Abdullah.

Concerns Over Road Conditions Addressed

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir CM also addressed concerns over poor road conditions in Rajouri, attributing them to ongoing widening, 4-laning, and tunnelling projects. Abdullah plans to convey the issue to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, requesting accelerated work on border roads. He also highlighted the ongoing process of building bunkers, reassuring that it will continue. (ANI)

