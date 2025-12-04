The New Holland Dealer Network Adds Innovation And Technology In Santa Fe
The brand reinforces its commitment to customers, offering personalized attention and the best service at all times.
Agroterra's headquarters, located in Venado Tuerto, received an extensive remodeling and was incorporated into the Smart Dealer network. The property occupies 5 hectares, with 3,500 m2 covered and has an exclusive space for dynamic tests.
The renovated concessionaire incorporated important solutions with a focus on sustainability, including solar panels in the parking lot that supply up to 20% of the energy consumption of the main hall, composting of organic waste, biodigester, permeable soils and an agreement with the municipality for the management of recyclable waste. As part of the Avanterra Group, Agroterra also accompanies restoration and conservation actions in the Alma Guaraní Private Reserve.
In line with the brand's sustainable strategy, the branches also improved their recyclable waste management processes, reinforcing the commitment to caring for the environment in each of their operations.
