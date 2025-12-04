Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rada Establishes TIC To Investigate Russian Crimes Against Journalists

2025-12-04 10:05:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The relevant initiative, No. 14198, was adopted with 272 votes, according to Ukrinform.

The TIC is intended to serve as a tool for monitoring, coordination, and legislative initiatives in the field of journalist protection and freedom of speech during the war.

Among the commission's main tasks are analyzing the state of investigations into crimes committed against journalists and media workers in Ukraine, including in temporarily occupied territories; verifying documented cases of intentional killings, torture, abductions, illegal detention, and destruction of journalists' property as reported by law enforcement, international bodies, or NGOs; and preparing proposals to improve legislation to provide additional safety guarantees for journalists in combat zones.

The commission will coordinate with the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Culture, and relevant NGOs, as well as support international investigations, including cooperation with the OSCE, the Council of Europe, UNESCO, and other organizations.

The TIC is chaired by Yevheniya Kravchuk (Servant of the People), with Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos) serving as deputy.

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada previously adopted a resolution to create a Temporary Investigative Commission to investigate violations related to the financing of treatment, rehabilitation, and prosthetics for servicemen and veterans.

UkrinForm

