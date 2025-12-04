Pixazo Launches Kling Video 2.6 API For Advanced AI Video Generation

MENAFN - GetNews)



"“Kling Video 2.6 represents a major leap in AI video generation, offering creators natural sound, emotional expression, and visual consistency in a single unified workflow,” said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO of Pixazo.“With this API, anyone can produce dynamic, high-quality video content faster than ever before.”"Pixazo launches the Kling Video 2.6 API, offering native audio-visual sync, 1080p video output, multi-character dialogue, advanced prompt control, and seamless text-to-video and image-to-video creation.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - December 04, 2025 - Pixazo today announced the launch of the Kling Video 2.6 API, a major step forward in next-generation video creation powered by AI. Built on Kuaishou's latest Kling 2.6 technology, the API delivers native audio-visual synchronization, high-resolution output, and dramatically improved prompt fidelity, making it one of the most advanced video generation systems now available through the Pixazo ecosystem.

Kling Video 2.6 stands apart for its ability to generate fully synchronized dialogue, sound effects, and ambient audio directly alongside visual content - all from a single text description or reference image. This integrated audio-visual output eliminates the need for separate voiceover, manual SFX addition, or post-production syncing, significantly accelerating production timelines for creators, marketers, educators, and storytellers.

The API produces crisp 1080p Full HD videos with enhanced character consistency, stronger scene coherence, and improved control over camera motion, lighting, emotional tone, and detailed character actions. These capabilities empower creators to guide the model with greater precision, enabling the production of narrative-quality clips, multi-shot sequences, and consistent character arcs.

One of the standout strengths of Kling Video 2.6 is its ability to handle multi-character dialogue, singing, and performance-driven scenes with natural intonation and rhythm. This makes it a powerful tool for scripted content, animated explainers, music-driven storytelling, and social media production pipelines. The API also supports both English and Chinese native audio generation, widening its creative versatility across global user bases.

With support for both text-to-video and image-to-video generation, Kling Video 2.6 is ideal for creators producing short-form content, polished product demonstrations, tutorial videos, animated storyboards, and rapid-iteration concepts without needing advanced editing skills. Its enhanced stability and intuitive control make it suitable for commercial, educational, and entertainment-focused projects alike.

Developers can begin using the Kling Video 2.6 API today by generating their key at models/.

About Pixazo

Pixazo (formerly Appy Pie Design) is a next-generation AI design and media creation platform under Appy Pie LLP. With products including the AI image generator, AI image-to-video generator, and AI video generator, Pixazo empowers over 10 million users worldwide to design, animate, and innovate through artificial intelligence-making creativity fast, accessible, and limitless.

