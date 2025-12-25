UAE: Fly To This Popular Destination For Just Dh114 As Airfares Dip On New Year

Airfares from the UAE are seeing a drop on January 1, giving residents and tourists a chance to fly overseas at reduced prices right after the New Year celebrations.

According to a Khaleej Times analysis of travel booking platform makemytrip, ticket prices to many popular destinations fall on January 1, compared to current rates during the peak holiday season.

One of the biggest drops is seen on flights to Beirut, with fares from Abu Dhabi starting at just Dh114 on January 1. The same route currently costs more than Dh700, and prices rise again after January 3.

Other destinations are also seeing significant reductions. Flights from Dubai to Kochi, which currently start at around Dh870, drop to Dh694 on January 1. Tickets to Cairo from Dubai, priced at about Dh620 now, fall to Dh470 on the same day. While flights from Dubai to Tbilisi, which are currently as high as Dh1,259, drop sharply to Dh563.

Travel industry executives said that the drop is expected and happens every year once the New Year celebrations are over.

“January 1 is usually a quiet travel day. Most people are not travelling on that day. They stay up late to celebrate New Year's Eve and prefer to rest the next day. Because of that, demand drops and airfares fall,” said Subair Thekepurathvalappil, Senior Manager at Wisefox Tourism.

He said that the trend is also linked to travel patterns in the UAE during the festive season.

“During Christmas and New Year, more people are coming into the UAE rather than leaving. Many residents choose to celebrate New Year here instead of travelling out. Dubai becomes a major celebration hub in December, so outbound travel slows down,” he said.

Subair added that the number of tourists arriving in the UAE continues to increase, while departures reduce around this period.

“Tourist arrivals are going up day by day, and many travellers are also running out of visit visa quotas. Because of this, people prefer to stay back in the UAE during the New Year period rather than travel abroad,” he said.

Travel agents also said that the drop in fares is short-lived, with prices rising again just a day or two later as normal travel resumes.

“Sometimes, January 1 sees a dip in fares because most people are not travelling that day. But this drop doesn't last long, and prices start going up again within a day or two,” said Pavan Poojary, travel consultant at Luxury Travels.

“This is a short window where travellers can get good deals. Once regular travel resumes after New Year, airfares quickly return to normal levels,” he added.

For travellers who are flexible with dates, January 1 offers a rare opportunity to fly at lower prices especially to destinations in the Middle East, Caucasian countries, and South Asia.