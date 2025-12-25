403
Kuwait Weightlifters Bag Nine More Medals From Combined Championships In Qatar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait mission to the 10th Qatar Cup, the Arab Championship, and the West Asian Championship raised their tally of medals to 54 after adding nine more medals on Thursday, the final day of the two events.
Kuwait's Abdulhamid Akbar secured three golds and three bronzes in the youth and junior 94 kg categories, respectively, of the Asian championship.
He also won three silver medals at the same weight and age tiers of the Arab championship, Chairman of Kuwait Weightlifting Federation (KWF) Talal Al-Jassar told KUNA.
Kuwait's overall tally now includes nine golds, six silvers and 39 bronzes, he added.
Al-Jassar praised the performance of the Kuwaiti mission to the three combined championships, promising that KWF would continue supporting the Kuwaiti athlete to made more achievements in the coming events.
He thanked Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Sport Bashar Abdullah for their support and care for the weightlifting sport. (end)
