Davila Homes Announces Strategic Acquisition To Launch Boutique Community In Downtown Winter Garden

Davila Homes, Central Florida's leading luxury home developer, has acquired a boutique residential subdivision in the heart of Winter Garden. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Davila Homes' regional growth strategy, with nine new communities planned for launch between 2026 and 2028.

Located near the vibrant Hamlin district and just minutes from Disney, the new community offers residents convenient access to major transportation routes, including SR-429 and the Florida Turnpike. The location combines accessibility with lifestyle, placing homeowners close to premier entertainment, shopping, dining, and outdoor recreation.

“This acquisition aligns with our vision to elevate residential living in Central Florida,” said TJ Davila, CEO of Davila Homes.“Winter Garden is a thriving, growing community, and we're honored to contribute to its future by delivering homes that embody quality, character, and connection.”

The Winter Garden community will showcase Davila Homes' signature features, including:



Modern, thoughtfully designed floorplans

Premium finishes and energy-efficient construction Community spaces that foster connection and convenience

With nine new subdivisions in development - each uniquely positioned to serve Florida's most desirable communities - Davila Homes continues to redefine what it means to live well. Construction in Winter Garden is slated to begin in late 2026, with model homes and pre-sales launching shortly thereafter.

About Davila Homes

Davila Homes is a leading luxury home developer based in Central Florida, known for its visionary design, meticulous execution, and commitment to creating spaces that inspire. With a portfolio spanning high-end custom residences, boutique communities, and experiential developments, Davila Homes continues to set the standard for excellence in residential construction.

For more information about Davila Homes and upcoming communities, visit or email ....