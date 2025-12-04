403
Trump-Tied Power Struggle In Honduras Exposes A Democracy On Edge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
A razor-thin vote count has turned Honduras's presidential race into a thriller with no accepted winner yet.
One candidate cries“algorithm” and fraud while officials sift through thousands of inconsistent tally sheets.
Donald Trump's open backing and online manipulation turn a small-country vote into a regional stress test.
Honduras has stumbled into an election that exposes how fragile its democracy feels. With around 85% of polling stations counted, Nasry“Tito” Asfura, a businessman with a tough-on-crime image, holds just over 40% of the vote.
Salvador Nasralla, a TV presenter who presents himself as a clean break with the political class, trails by fewer than ten thousand ballots and insists something went wrong in the early-morning hours of the count.
This is not just about slow bureaucracy. The election authority says roughly 12% of tally sheets show inconsistencies and will be rechecked. That is a safeguard in theory, but in a country marked by disputed results, every delay feeds suspicion.
Honduras Election Turmoil
At one stage, the gap shrank to barely 500 votes before swinging back towards Asfura, giving both campaigns arguments to claim they were being robbed.
Nasralla says that at 3:24 a.m. the official results screen went dark and, when it came back, an algorithm similar to one he blames for a 2013 defeat had quietly switched more than a million votes between the two parties.
He has not produced technical proof, but his allegation resonates with supporters who see the ruling party as addicted to power and backroom deals.
Hovering over everything is Donald Trump. The U.S. president publicly embraced Asfura as a defender of democracy, warned Honduras against“changing” the result and recently pardoned former president Juan Orlando Hernández, a National Party figure once jailed in the U.S. on drug charges.
For many Hondurans who fear crime and economic collapse more than campaign slogans, a firmer partner in Washington and a leader promising order feel safer than another experiment with television populism.
Behind the numbers lies the real story: Central America's future will be shaped as much by the struggle over trust and digital disinformation as by the final vote total on the screen.
