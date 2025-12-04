MLTX Lawsuit: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Moonlake's SLK Efficacy Claims After 90% Plunge Focus On Nanobody Vs. BIMZELX Superiority
|Scientific & Trial Failure
|Allegation & Disclosure
|Legal Focus for Investors
|Alleged Molecular Target Deception
|The company allegedly failed to disclose that SLK and the FDA-approved competitor, BIMZELX (a traditional monoclonal antibody ), share the exact same molecular targets ( interleukin-17, or IL-17 ).
|Whether the company misrepresented SLK's true competitive positioning and market viability.
|Nanobody Superiority
|MoonLake alleged misrepresented that SLK's distinct Nanobody structure would translate into superior clinical efficacy (e.g., higher clinical responses, or HiSCR75 ) for treating hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).
|Whether the company failed to disclose that the Nanobody did not confer a meaningful clinical advantage in the highly-anticipated VELA trials.
|Financial Loss
|Stock fell from $61.99 to $6.24 ( a 90% loss) on September 29, 2025.
|Whether investors are entitled to damages resulting from the defendants' alleged wrongful acts and omissions during the Class Period.
