Rajasthan Police Issue Alert Over Rise In Online Investment Fraud

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Amid a surge in cyber fraud cases linked to online investment and trading schemes, the Cyber Branch of the Rajasthan Police has issued a special advisory under the guidance of the Director General of Police, Rajasthan.

Investors have been urged to verify any UPI ID, QR code, or bank account number through a“SEBI Check” before making payments related to investment or trading.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vikas Sharma said cybercriminals are increasingly luring people with fake investment offers and promising high returns.

To safeguard investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a verification feature that enables users to check whether the UPI ID or bank account provided for payment belongs to a SEBI-registered intermediary.

To perform a SEBI Check, investors should first download the SEBI Saathi App or visit the official website of the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

On the homepage, click on the“SEBI Check” option and upload the QR code of the concerned individual or entity, or enter their UPI ID or bank account number for verification.

If the result shows that the UPI ID is valid, it means the ID belongs to a SEBI-registered intermediary and is considered safe for transactions.

However, if the UPI ID is found to be invalid, it indicates that it is not registered with SEBI, and no payment should be made in such cases.

Investors are advised to invest only through SEBI-registered brokers or investment advisors, remain cautious of social media or messaging app offers promising to“double your money overnight,” and never transfer investment funds into personal bank accounts.

Victims of cyber fraud are advised to immediately call the national helpline 1930, contact the Cyber Help Desk at 9256001930 / 9257510100, report the incident on the official portal (), or approach the nearest police station or cyber police station.