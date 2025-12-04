Sterre Ter Haar

Sterre is a PhD researcher and lecturer at the Industrial Ecology department of the Institute of Environmental Sciences (CML). Her work on quantifying the effect of climate change on food and nutrient security in the context of global trade and its public health implications for different consumer groups is supported by the Frontiers Planet Prize.

