When sourcing Spot Light s on Alibaba-for accent lighting in retail stores, art galleries, residential spaces, or commercial venues-buyers prioritizereliable suppliers with strong Trade Assurance, clear international certifications, flexible order terms, and spot lights that deliver sharp, focused illumination. This guide breaks down the 10 best spot light manufacturers on Alibaba in 2025, based on supplier ratings (Gold Supplier status), customer review scores (4.7+), and alignment with global buyer needs (e.g., EU/US compliance, fast shipping, customization options).

1. Fitlight Lighting (Dongguan Fitlight Lighting Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: A Gold Supplier on Alibaba with 14+ years of spot light manufacturing experience, Fitlight is a direct factory (no middlemen) serving 100+ countries-70% of Alibaba orders go to European, American, and Australian buyers. Its 3,000m2 in-house factory has 4 automated production lines, 200+ skilled workers, and ISO9001 certification, ensuring stable output for small batches (MOQ 50 units) and large commercial orders (10,000+ units).

Flagship Spot Light Products:



FT-SPX Series Adjustable Spot Lights (10W-30W): For retail/hospitality, 15°-60° beam angle, 360° rotation.

FT-OSX Series Outdoor Spot Lights (15W-40W): IP65 waterproof, ideal for garden accents or storefronts. FT-HCX Series High-CRI Spot Lights (12W-25W): Ra97+ color rendering, perfect for art galleries/museums.

Alibaba Buyer-Centric Production: Lead times as short as 7-10 days for standard models; 15 days for custom designs (e.g., color-tunable 2700K-6500K, custom beam angles).

Full Compliance: All spot lights pass CE, RoHS, CB, and SAA tests-certificates downloadable in the Alibaba store. Meets EU ErP Directive and US Energy Star standards.

Risk-Free Sourcing: 100% Trade Assurance coverage (refunds for defects/delays) and pre-shipment sample checks (free for orders over 200 units). Dedicated Support: English-speaking team responds within 2 hours; provides installation guides and after-sales troubleshooting (e.g., beam adjustment tips) for Alibaba buyers.

Pros: High energy efficiency (150lm/W), 50,000-hour lifespan, 4.9/5 Alibaba reviews (2,500+ feedbacks), bulk discounts (12% off for 500+ units), and sharp beam focus (no light spillage).

Cons: No local Alibaba warehouses (expedited shipping via DHL/FedEx takes 3-5 days, extra cost covered under Trade Assurance for delays).

2. Lendian LED (Shenzhen Lendian Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

Alibaba Store Link: http s://l endia n.en. aliba ba m/ind ex ml?sp m=a27 00 op_in dex.8 8.10. 79df5 13b6l dR3m

Company Brief Introduction: A mid-sized Alibaba Gold Supplier specializing in Commercial Spot Lights, Lendian has 9 years of experience and focuses on bulk orders for supermarkets and big-box stores.

Flagship Spot Light Products: Lendian High-Lumen Spot Lights (20W-50W), Dimmable Retail Spot Lights (15W-30W).

Pros: Industrial-grade durability (IP54), 4.7/5 reviews, competitive pricing (16-24 per unit for bulk), and wide beam angle options (15°-90°).

Cons: No small-batch options (MOQ 100 units), limited smart features, and 1-year warranty (shorter than competitors).

3. HKLOSO Lighting (Hong Kong Loso Lighting Co., Ltd.)

Alibaba Store Link: ">h ">ttps: ">//hkl ">oso.e ">n ">baba. ">com/i ">ndex. ">html? ">spm=a ">2700. ">shop_ ">cp.88 ">.13.5 ">f8a30 ">59hpQ ">J98

Company Brief Introduction: A consumer-focused Alibaba supplier, HKLOSO specializes in affordable spot lights for homes and small offices. Known for easy installation and low MOQs.

Flagship Spot Light Products: HKLOSO Slim Spot Lights (8W-15W), Plug-and-Play Spot Light Kits (2-light sets).

Pros: Low MOQ (20 units), budget-friendly (9-15 per unit), fast shipping (5-7 days), and compact design (fits small spaces).

Cons: Lower efficacy (120lm/W), plastic housings (less durable), and no outdoor models.

4. Aisilan LED (Shenzhen Aisilan Technology Co., Ltd.)

Alibaba Store Link: ht tps:/ /aisi lan.e n.ali baba. com/? spm=a 2700. shop_ cp.88.3.7b 9f6a1 dOlkJ lq

Company Brief Introduction: A sustainability-focused Alibaba supplier, Aisilan makes energy-efficient spot lights for eco-conscious buyers (e.g., green buildings and eco-retailers).

Flagship Spot Light Products: Aisilan ErP-Compliant Spot Lights (10W-25W), Recyclable-Material Spot Lights.

Pros: High efficacy (145lm/W), eco-friendly materials (aluminum alloy recyclable), 4.7/5 reviews, and low energy consumption.

Cons: Limited color options (only 3000K/4000K), MOQ 35 units, and higher shipping weight (due to metal parts).

5. Tellace Lighting (Shenzhen Tellace Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

Alibaba Store Link: h ttps: //tel lacel ighti ng aba.c om/in dex.h tml?s pm=a2700.s hop_c p.88. 13.24 8657f 0NiAT Pq

Company Brief Introduction: A tech-driven Alibaba supplier specializing in connected spot lights, Tellace caters to smart home and boutique hotel buyers.

Flagship Spot Light Products: Tellace WiFi-Controlled spot Lights (10W-20W), Color-Changing Spot Lights (16M colors).

Pros: Advanced smart features (app dimming/color adjustment), 4.7/5 reviews, sample availability (free for 50+ shipping), and sync with smart home systems.

Cons: Higher price ($20-28 per unit), MOQ 50 units, and occasional app connectivity issues (per 5% of reviews).

6. Durlite Lighting (Shenzhen Durlite Technology Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: A niche Alibaba supplier for high-end cultural spaces, Durlite specializes in low-glare, high-color-rendering spot lights for museums and art studios. Flagship Spot Light Products: Durlite Low-Glare Spot Lights (12W-25W), High-CRI Spot Lights (Ra97+).

Pros: Museum-grade optics (no glare on artworks), 4.8/5 reviews, custom beam angles (15°-60°), and soft light diffusion.

Cons: Premium pricing (28-38 per unit), long lead times (14-21 days), and MOQ 30 units.

7. PZ Lighting (Shenzhen PZ Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: An Alibaba supplier focused on industrial spot lights, PZ serves factories and logistics centers with high-lumen, durable models.

Flagship Spot Light Products: PZ High-Lumen Spot Lights (30W-60W), Heat-Resistant Spot Lights (up to 60°C).

Pros: High lumen output (ideal for large spaces), metal housings (durable), 14-22 per unit pricing, and anti-corrosion coating.

Cons: Bulky design (not for residential use), MOQ 40 units, and no dimming options.

8. Blossom Lighting (Shenzhen Blossom Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: A niche Alibaba supplier for small spaces, Blossom makes mini spot lights for tight areas like coffee shops or product display cases.

Flagship Spot Light Products: Blossom Mini Spot Lights (5W-10W), Low-Profile Spot Lights (2cm thickness).

Pros: Slim design (fits narrow spaces), low MOQ (15 units), 7-12 per unit pricing, and lightweight construction.

Cons: Low lumen output (max 900 lumens), plastic construction, and no outdoor use.

9. LEDOUX Light (Shenzhen Ledoux Lighting Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: A wholesale-oriented Alibaba supplier, LEDOUX caters to large distributors with bulk pricing and private labeling for spot lights.

Flagship Spot Light Products: LEDOUX Standard Spot Lights (15W-30W), Private-Label Spot Light Kits.

Pros: Bulk discounts (15% off for 1000+ units), custom logos/packaging, 4.6/5 reviews, and consistent quality for large orders.

Cons: High MOQ (100 units), no small orders, and lead times (15-20 days).

10. Keepsun LED (Shenzhen Keepsun Technology Co., Ltd.)

Company Brief Introduction: An entry-level Alibaba supplier, Keepsun offers basic spot lights for price-sensitive buyers (e.g., small retailers or startup businesses).

Flagship Spot Light Products: Keepsun Basic Spot Lights (8W-20W), Economy Spot Light Sets (2-light packs).

Pros: Ultra-low pricing (6-10 per unit), low MOQ (10 units), fast shipping (3-5 days), and easy assembly.

Cons: Short lifespan (25,000 hours), basic certifications (only CE/RoHS), and no customer support after 6 months.