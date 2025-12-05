Prime Minister Meets Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation and relations in the fields of artificial intelligence and advanced technology, as well as prospects for their development. The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X:“It was a pleasure meeting you @JeffBezos, Founder and Executive Chairman of Amazon. We look forward to strengthening cooperation and partnerships in innovation, advanced technology, and AI to meet our aspirations and accelerate the achievement of our development goals.”