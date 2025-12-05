Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Steps Up Psychological Warfare To Push Narrative Of Ukraine's“Inevitable Defeat”

Russia Steps Up Psychological Warfare To Push Narrative Of Ukraine's“Inevitable Defeat”


2025-12-05 01:05:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

“Next month, Russia will spend considerable resources on cognitive operations against Ukraine,” the statement reads.

According to the head of the CCD, officer of the Ukrainian Defense Forces Andrii Kovalenko, Russia's main messaging line will be that“they will try to convince Ukrainian society of the inevitability of defeat, the need to capitulate, and will also attempt to create divisions between the military, the authorities, and civilians.”

He noted that peak activity is expected during the winter. This will also be done in order to influence the diplomatic process.

“The campaign is taking place against the backdrop of Russia's inability to break through the front and the lack of any strategic results in the war. It will be difficult, but we will manage,” Kovalenko concluded.

Read also: False claims of Russian“entry” into Huliaipole debunked – CCD

As Ukrinform reported, at the beginning of December, the Kremlin is likely to intensify its disinformation campaign around negotiations on a diplomatic settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine, focusing its main efforts on discrediting the negotiation process between Ukraine and the United States.

MENAFN05122025000193011044ID1110440737



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search