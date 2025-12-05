Qatar Mediation Forum To Be Held On December 7 And 8

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, in partnership with the Doha Forum, will organise the Qatar Mediation Forum 2025 on Monday and Tuesday.

The forum will bring together a select group of diplomats, policymakers, and mediation experts, particularly from the United Nations, the African Union, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the International Crisis Group, to discuss the pressing challenges facing conflict mediation.

In a statement released today, the Centre noted that the forum will be held against a backdrop of escalating armed conflicts, weakening diplomatic norms, and increasing geopolitical tensions, all of which are placing increasing pressure on peacemaking processes globally.

In this context, Director of the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies, Dr. Ghassan Al Kahlout said that the Qatar Mediation Forum represents an investment in developing informed and well-considered mediation practices, adding that at a time when the rules of peacemaking are undergoing significant transformations, the forum raises difficult questions about the future. He noted that it will bring together mediators working on the ground and experts in the field of peacemaking.

Dr. Al Kahlout emphasised that the success of the previous edition of the forum reflects Qatar's commitment as a key player in international mediation and highlights its ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

He pointed out that key topics will be addressed that are reshaping the mediation landscape globally.

The first day will include panel discussions on mediation in a changing international system, the role of the Gulf States in regional cooperation, and the potential of diplomacy to address great power competition and nuclear risks.

The second day will also include panel discussions addressing lessons learned from ongoing conflicts as well as discussions on mediation in a multipolar world, protecting mediators from attacks.