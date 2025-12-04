HOJ Innovations Delivers Five-Crane System For Nevada Gold Mine Maintenance Operations

MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered-to-fit package combines precise handling and remote operation to service heavy mining trucks in Elko, NV

HOJ Innovations announced the completion of a five-crane system engineered, manufactured in-house, and installed to support engine and transmission service for heavy mining trucks at a gold-mining facility in Elko, Nevada. Installed in April 2025, the project was delivered as a subcontract to the general contractor Bonneville Builders, with all cranes fabricated at HOJ's own Salt Lake City facility.







The system was designed around specific service bays and lift profiles for mining-truck powertrain work. Installed capacities and spans include:



Crane 1: 5-ton, 57-ft span

Crane 2: 15-ton, 57-ft span

Crane 3: 5-ton, 44-ft span

Crane 4: 2-ton, 44-ft span Crane 5: 20-ton, 40-ft span

To meet the demands of lifting and positioning large components such as engines and transmissions, each unit includes remote-control operation to enhance operator ergonomics, visibility, and floor-level safety during precise moves. The remote control is a wireless handheld controller with the same function buttons as a hanging pendant, but allows greater freedom for the operator to position himself away from the load or equipment on the floor in a convenient spot that is safe and ergonomic for precise handling.

“Mining maintenance demands predictable lifting with precise placement, often in tight, busy bays,” said Jerry LeBaron, Crane Engineer at HOJ Innovations.“We matched capacity and span to each work area so technicians can handle engines and transmissions safely and efficiently. Clear sightlines and fine control at the hook are essential in this environment.”

HOJ Innovations coordinated engineering, fabrication, and installation with Bonneville Builders' schedule and jobsite requirements in Elko, aligning the solution to the facility's service tasks across designated bays.

In addition to single girder bridge cranes, HOJ also offers double-girder bridge cranes, underhung cranes, gantry cranes, jib cranes, monorail cranes, and hoists and custom crane solutions.

