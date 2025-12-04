403
Kuwait Affirms Commitment To Regional Internet Integration
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Dec 4 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait emphasized on Thursday its commitment to enhancing regional cooperation in internet infrastructure and governance to keep pace with rapid digital transformations and ensure support for future services in the region.
Vice Chairman of Kuwait's Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority (CITRA) Eng. Manal Al-Mazyad made this remark during her participation in the 9th Roundtable Meeting for Arab Governments and Regulatory Authorities in Cairo.
She underscored the importance of "the Arab role in regional and international internet governance processes to ensure adequate Arab representation in shaping the future of digital governance globally".
Eng. Al-Mazyad noted that Kuwait is looking forward to developing a shared vision that supports the digital economy and enhances the Arab region's standing in this field.
"We are also committed to capacity building and empowering national talent in the field of infrastructure development," she said.
Eng. Al-Mazyad praised the ongoing partnership with RIPE NCC, which has contributed to advanced training programs and preparations for hosting Internet Measurement Day in May 2026.
On her participation in the Cairo meeting, Eng. Al-Mazyad said it comes within the framework of the country's 2035 vision to transform Kuwait into a regional financial and commercial hub that attracts investment.
"The meeting reflects the need to unify Arab efforts to ensure a secure and sustainable digital infrastructure," She added.
She boasted that Kuwait was ranked first global in 5G technology leadership for 2024.
Eng. Al-Mazyad noted that the Kuwait's delegation to the meeting would focus a number of Key issues namely: supporting the deployment of the IPv6 protocol, enhancing routing security (RPKI), supporting Internet Exchange Points (IXPs), and localizing data traffic.
She expressed her gratitude for Egypt's efforts in hosting the meeting, considering it a fundamental platform for promoting dialogue and regional integration in the field of internet infrastructure.
The Kuwaiti official underlined the importance of cooperation with the organization in strengthening digital capabilities and keeping pace with the latest developments in the internet field.
Meanwhile, Eng. Al-Mazyad congratulated Lebanon on the establishment of its Telecommunications Regulatory Authority. She also voiced Kuwait's readiness for joint cooperation to advance the telecommunications and information technology sector in the region.
This annual meeting, which is organized by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority in Egypt in cooperation with the Regional Internet Registry (RIR) for Europe, the Middle East and parts of Central Asia, known as RIPE NCC, brings together ministers, heads of regulatory authorities and the League of Arab States to discuss the future of Internet infrastructure and governance in the Arab region.
Under the theme "Enhancing Regional Integration in Internet Infrastructure and Governance," the roundtable addresses opportunities and challenges in expanding connectivity, securing Internet infrastructure and strengthening multi-stakeholder collaboration.
This year's meeting builds on previous editions hosted by regulatory authorities in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq and Jordan and continues the long-standing partnership between the RIPE NCC, AFRINIC and Arab governments and regulatory authorities to support a secure, resilient and inclusive Internet. (end)
