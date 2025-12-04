Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 100+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Domain Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|HMPL-306
|HUTCHMED
|III
|Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors; Isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors
|Oral
|Annamycin
|Moleculin Biotech, Inc.
|III
|Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors
|Intravenous
|XY0206
|Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd
|III
|Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors
|Oral
|RVU120
|Ryvu Therapeutics
|II
|Cyclin dependent kinase 19 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 8 inhibitors
|Oral
|IO 202
|Immune-Onc Therapeutics
|I/II
|LILRB4 protein inhibitors
|Intravenous
|CTX 712
|Chordia Therapeutics, Inc.
|I/II
|CLK kinase inhibitors
|Oral
|APL 4098
|Apollo Therapeutics
|I/II
|GCN2 Inhibitor
|Oral
|HC-7366
|HiberCell, Inc.
|I
|GCN2 Modulator
|Oral
|CLN-049
|Cullinan Therapeutics Inc.
|I
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity
|Intravenous
Recent Developments in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Treatment Space
- In November 2025, Cullinan Therapeutics announced new clinical data from its Phase I study of CLN-049 in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In November 2025, Remedy Plan Therapeutics (RPT) announced that RPT1G was found to be safe and well-tolerated in a Phase I study in healthy volunteers at single and multiple ascending dose levels. In September 2025, Akeso Inc. announced that its proprietary next-generation humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody targeting CD47, ligufalimab (AK117), has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the US FDA for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In June 2025, Senti Biosciences, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to SENTI-202 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies including AML. In May 2025, Remedy Plan Therapeutics announced the company has raised over USD 18 million in an oversubscribed insider financing round. The financing will accelerate the advancement of the company's first-in-class NAMPT inhibitor, RPT1G, into a Phase I/II clinical study in patients with AML. In May 2025, Moleculin Biotech, Inc., announced that the International Nonproprietary Names (INN) Expert Committee of the World Health Organization approved “naxtarubicin” for the non-proprietary name of the Company's next-generation anthracycline in development, Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In February 2025, TC BioPharm announced that it has concluded dosing of Cohort A patients in the ACHIEVE Phase IIB UK clinical trial that is an open-label Phase II study dedicated to evaluating the efficacy and safety of TCB008 in patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In October 2024, Advanced BioDesign announced the new design of the second part of its ODYSSEY clinical trial, evaluating ABD-3001, its first-in-class selective ALDH1A inhibitor in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). In July 2024, Advesya announced that it received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to commence the Phase I/II trial of CCTx-001 for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. In June 2024, Advanced BioDesign released the first data from its first-in-human ODYSSEY study, aimed at treating acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with the drug candidate ABD-3001. In May 2024, HUTCHMED announced that it has initiated a registrational Phase III clinical trial of HMPL-306 in patients with mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 or 2 relapsed / refractory acute myeloid leukemia in China.
Scope of the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors; Isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 inhibitors, Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors, Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors, LILRB4 protein inhibitors, CLK kinase inhibitors, GCN2 Inhibitor, GCN2 Modulator, Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity, SNRNP200 protein modulators, Interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein inhibitors, CD47 antigen inhibitors Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Companies: HUTCHMED, Senti Biosciences, Shijiazhuang Yiling Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Apollo Therapeutics, Immune-Onc Therapeutics, Molecular Partners, Kling Biotherapeutics, Chordia Therapeutics, Inc., Cullinan Therapeutics Inc., Moleculin Biotech, Inc., Advesya, AstraZeneca, Akeso, Galecto Biotech, TC Biopharm, Hangzhou Polymed Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Ascentage Pharma, Ryvu Therapeutics, Guangzhou Bio-gene Technology Co., Ltd, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Remedy Plan, Inc., Advanced BioDesign, Ellipses Pharma, CCM Biosciences, HiberCell, Inc. and others. Key Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapies: HMPL-306, SENTI 202, XY0206, APL 4098, IO 202, MP0533, KBA 1331, CTX-712, CLN-049, Annamycin, CCTx-001, AZD3632, AK117, GB3226, TCB008, HPB-092, APG-2575, RVU120, BG1805, SYHX1903, RPT1G, ABD-3001, EP0042, CCM-445, HC-7366 and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.
