Indian Tour 4 Squash: It's Joshna V Anahat For Women's Crown

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Dec 4 (IANS) Former women's world No. 10 Joshna Chinappa will seek revenge when she meets teenage top seed Anahat Singh in the final of HCL Squash Indian Tour 4, while Velavan Senthilkumar will vie for the men's crown.

Joshna, who lost to Anahat in the previous PSA Tour event in Indore, on Thursday defeated sixth seed compatriot Tanvi Khanna 6-11, 12-10, 11-1, 5-11, 11-5, while Anahat took down South African third seed Hayley Ward 11-8, 11-6, 11-6,

Meanwhile, in the men's section, top seed Senthilkumar edged out French seventh seed Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-9, 5-11, 11-7, and will meet unseeded Egyptian Adam Hawal for the title.

Earlier, the 39-year-old Joshna Chinappa, who won the Japan Open in October and finished runner-up in the Daly College Indian Open last month, rallied to beat Egyptian second seed Nardine Garas in a five-game thriller on Wednesday, as four Indians advanced to the last-four stage in Chennai.

Velavan Senthilkumar and Anahat Singh, the reigning men's and women's National champions respectively, and top seeds, recorded straight-games victories at the Indian Squash Academy, while men's second seed Veer Chotrani bowed out.

World No. 46 Senthilkumar dismantled Sri Lanka's Ravindu Laksiri 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, while Delhi teenager Anahat, ranked 29 in the world, eased past Tamara Holzbauerova (Czech Republic) 11-7, 11-7, 11-7 in the pre-quarterfinals after the Indian top seeds received first-round byes.

The results (Quarterfinals; Indians unless specified):

Men: 1-Velavan Senthilkumar bt 6-Joseph White (Aus) 11-9, 11-3,11-5; 5-Diego Gobbi (Bra) bt 3-Daniel Poleshchuk (Isr) 11-5, 11-4, 11-3; 7-Maceo Levy (Fra) bt 4-Ibrahim Elkabbani (Egy) 5-11, 11-5, 3-11, 14-12, 11-6; Adam Hawal (Egy) bt 2-Veer Chotrani 11-9, 11-7, 11-8.

Women: 3-Hayley Ward (RSA) bt 5-Ching Hei Fung (HK) 11-9, 11-8, -11, 7-11, 11-7; 1-Anahat Singh bt 8-Akari Midorikawa (Jpn) 11-2, 11-2, 11-8; 6-Tanvi Khanna bt 4-Nga Ching Cheng (HK) 7-11, 12-10, 14-12, 7-11, 11-4; Joshna Chinappa bt 2-Nardine Garas (Egy) 6-11, 11-7, 5-11, 11-6, 11-7.