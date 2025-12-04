Check Point Software Unveils Quantum Firewall Software R82.10 To Secure The AI-Driven Enterprise

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced its new Check Point Quantum Firewall Software, R82.10, introducing 20 new capabilities designed to help enterprises safely adopt AI, protect distributed environments and simplify Zero Trust across hybrid networks.

“As organizations embrace AI, security teams are under growing pressure to protect more data, more applications and more distributed environments,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point Software Technologies.“R82.10 helps enterprises shift to a prevention-first model by unifying management, strengthening Zero Trust and adding protections that support safe, responsible AI adoption and development.”

Enterprises are rapidly increasing their use of AI tools and LLM development, expanding connectivity across users, branches and cloud environments. This creates new risks, including AI-generated threats, identity abuse and configuration drift. R82.10 addresses these challenges with unified, prevention-first capabilities that improve visibility, control and protection across hybrid mesh networks.

“With the efficiency gains promised by AI, security professionals cannot slow down business innovation or risk being excluded,” said Frank Dickson, Group Vice President, Security & Trust, IDC.“The benefits of innovation do not negate the looming security threat being introduced by AI. Enterprises need to reduce risk, unify controls and stay ahead of sophisticated malicious actors. Check Point's approach of embedded AI security into the network stack is an appropriate approach to quickly improve an organization's AI security posture.”

Check Point R82.10 introduces 20 new capabilities in four core areas where enterprises face the highest operational pressure today:

“Check Point continues to deliver AI Security innovations at the exact moment customers need them,” said Chris Konrad, Vice President, Global Cyber, World Wide Technology.“Their AI-driven security capabilities help organizations safeguard their businesses from the latest cyber threats, while providing enterprise-grade protection for sensitive AI workloads from model training to inference without compromising performance.”

Check Point Quantum Firewall Software R82.10 integrates with Check Point's full AI security stack, strengthened by the recent acquisition of Lakera. Together with the Infinity Platform and Check Point's open-garden architecture, enterprises gain a unified path to secure AI usage, automate prevention and ensure resilience across their hybrid environments.

The new capabilities will be highlighted in Check Point's upcoming webinar Securing the AI Transformation in a Hyperconnected World on December 4th, featuring leaders from Check Point, NVIDIA, and IDC. The R82.10 software will be available to download later this month.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point's prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

