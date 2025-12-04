In The Car Announces Strategic Engagement With Ink Digital Marketing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The relationship intends to strengthen In The Car's brand and accelerate market visibility for the company's embedded insurance platform.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The Car, the embedded insurance platform transforming how consumers secure coverage at the point of vehicle purchase, today announced a strategic engagement with Ink Digital Marketing, a modern marketing agency providing end-to-end marketing services exclusively for insurtechs, insurance companies, managing general agents (MGAs), fintech, and legaltech organizations.

As a company redefining how consumers access auto insurance at the point of sale (PoS), In The Car brings embedded coverage directly into the vehicle purchase experience. In an effort to expand its embedded programs with OEMs and dealerships, In The Car is investing in building greater brand recognition and accelerating market visibility. The relationship with Ink Digital Marketing will support this effort by enhancing how In The Car communicates value, defines platform differentiators, and engages key audiences across the automotive and insurance ecosystems.

“We have proven how transformative embedded insurance can be when coverage meets consumers at the exact moment they need it,” said Matt Edmonds, CEO at In The Car.“Working with Ink Digital Marketing helps us amplify our momentum and scalability to serve more OEMs and dealerships.”

Ink Digital Marketing delivers the strategic clarity and operational discipline needed to help high-growth companies scale. With a reputation for reshaping how brands communicate, the Ink Digital Marketing team brings a modern marketing perspective rooted in the insurance industry, insurance technology, market positioning, and execution.

“This type of transformative change will not only improve the insurance experience, it will rewrite it from the ground up,” said Spiro Skias, founder and CEO at Ink Digital Marketing.“In The Car is shifting the entire insurance experience at the PoS, and our engagement allows us to elevate that impact as they continue to scale.”

The engagement with Ink Digital Marketing reinforces In The Car's broader mission to bring insurance directly into the buying journey, meeting consumers at the exact moment coverage is needed and removing friction from the path to vehicle ownership.

For more information about this announcement or In The Car, please contact us at ....

About In The Car

In The Car is redefining how drivers secure auto insurance by embedding coverage directly into the moment of purchase. Powered by its insurance arm, Alset Insurance, the company delivers seamless, point-of-sale programs that eliminate friction and transform the ownership experience. By partnering with OEMs and dealerships nationwide, In The Car is modernizing insurance delivery and reshaping how consumers get on the road. For more information, please visit inthecar.

About In Digital Marketing

Ink Digital Marketing is a modern marketing agency delivering fractional CMO services, full-scale outsourced marketing departments, and marketing operations support for insurtechs, insurance carriers, MGAs, fintech, and legaltech organizations. Ink helps companies build adaptable, data-informed marketing engines that accelerate growth and enhance customer engagement. For more information, please visit .

