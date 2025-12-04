Fedex Opens New Istanbul Air Hub

MENAFN - Bangladesh Monitor) Istanbul: FedEx has opened a new "global air transit facility" at Istanbul Airport as Turkey emerges as a "global air cargo powerhouse" and a key hub for cross-border e-commerce.

The facility measures 25,300 sqm and provides air gateway functions, integrated customs clearance teams and office support. Technologies on offer at the facility include an automated sorting system, security screening, and capabilities to handle dangerous goods.

It has three-times the sorting capacity of FedEx's previous facility, being able to process up to 7,000 packages per hour. Additionally, there are three automated x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence to "further enhance the speed, accuracy, and security of shipment screening".

In a press release, FedEx stressed the importance of Istanbul at "the crossroads of east and west".

"Situated at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Istanbul is uniquely positioned to serve as a strategic logistics hub," FedEx said. "This new facility connects Turkey with 30 weekly FedEx flights to and from key markets in the US, Europe and the Middle East."