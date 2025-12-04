Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fedex Opens New Istanbul Air Hub

Fedex Opens New Istanbul Air Hub


2025-12-04 08:34:27
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Istanbul: FedEx has opened a new "global air transit facility" at Istanbul Airport as Turkey emerges as a "global air cargo powerhouse" and a key hub for cross-border e-commerce.

The facility measures 25,300 sqm and provides air gateway functions, integrated customs clearance teams and office support. Technologies on offer at the facility include an automated sorting system, security screening, and capabilities to handle dangerous goods.

It has three-times the sorting capacity of FedEx's previous facility, being able to process up to 7,000 packages per hour. Additionally, there are three automated x-ray machines equipped with artificial intelligence to "further enhance the speed, accuracy, and security of shipment screening".

In a press release, FedEx stressed the importance of Istanbul at "the crossroads of east and west".

"Situated at the intersection of Europe, Asia, and Africa, Istanbul is uniquely positioned to serve as a strategic logistics hub," FedEx said. "This new facility connects Turkey with 30 weekly FedEx flights to and from key markets in the US, Europe and the Middle East."

MENAFN04122025000163011034ID1110437206



Bangladesh Monitor

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search