Türkiye’s Green Organized Industrial Zones Reach 27
(MENAFN) Türkiye's sustainable industrial revolution is accelerating at unprecedented speed.
Organized Industrial Zones (OSBs) awarded the Green OSB Certificate by the Turkish Standards Institution (TSE) have now climbed to 27 nationwide—a milestone that positions the country ahead of European Union efforts in centralized green industrial certification.
OSTIM OSB in Ankara became the most recent zone to secure the prestigious environmental designation.
Established in 1967 as a modest industrial cooperative serving nearly 2,000 members, OSTIM has evolved into a manufacturing powerhouse spanning 17 primary industries and 139 specialized subsectors. The complex currently accommodates 6,200 enterprises generating employment for 60,000 workers, functioning as a cornerstone of both Ankara's and Türkiye's industrial backbone.
OSTIM OSB Chairman Orhan Aydin told Anadolu that the certification—granted through the Ministry of Industry and Technology and TSE—represents a critical advancement toward eco-conscious manufacturing practices.
Aydin revealed that zoning regulations now mandate solar panel installation atop every newly constructed facility within OSTIM, ensuring comprehensive solar energy infrastructure across the entire zone. Two solar generation facilities are currently functioning, with a third plant scheduled for construction backed by Industry and Technology Ministry funding.
Propelled by international green industry requirements—particularly the European Union's Green Deal and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)—Turkish producers are executing a swift transition toward reduced-carbon manufacturing operations.
The Green OSB Certificate bolsters environmental standards compliance alongside global market competitiveness through enhanced energy efficiency, renewable power adoption, wastewater treatment systems, and resilient infrastructure development.
Türkiye maintains its frontrunner status in the environmental transformation of organized industrial zones. While the nation has established a comprehensive network of 27 certified Green OSBs, the EU lacks a unified "Green Organized Industrial Zones" accreditation framework. Comparable sustainable industrial developments across Europe remain fragmented national initiatives and voluntary experimental programs.
