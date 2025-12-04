From Lab To Global Impact: Polyrizon's Journey To Potentially Redefining Next-Generation Nasal Protection

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ra'anana, Israel, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where airborne threats like allergens and viruses disrupt daily life for millions, a small biotech innovator in Israel is quietly reshaping approaches to respiratory defense. Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ), a development-stage biotechnology company, aims to transform a bold lab-born vision into a scalable reality. With the recent announcement of a pivotal manufacturing milestone, Polyrizon is no longer just a promising startup-it is advancing its efforts to develop non-pharmacological solutions that could shield global populations from seasonal woes and beyond.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Tomer Izraeli, Polyrizon emerged from a simple yet profound insight: the nose, as the body's frontline gateway to the lungs, deserves smarter protection. Izraeli, a serial innovator with over 18 years of experience in medical devices and pharmaceuticals, spotted a gap in traditional nasal sprays-products that often provide temporary relief but fail to create lasting barriers against invaders. Drawing on his background in business development and R&D, he assembled a world-class team to pioneer the company's proprietary Capture & ContainTM (C&C) platform. This hydrogel-based technology deploys a thin, bio-adhesive shield via nasal spray, acting like a "biological mask" to trap, isolate, and neutralize airborne particles before they trigger inflammation.

What began as small-batch experiments in Polyrizon's labs has now progressed into meaningful scale-up achievements, paving the way toward full manufacturing capability as Polyrizon continues advancing toward industrial-scale production. The company's flagship product, PL-14 Allergy Blocker, exemplifies this evolution. This innovative intranasal spray forms a fast-acting, moisturizing barrier in the nasal cavity, designed to capture allergens, such as pollen, dust, and pet dander. Unlike antihistamine-laden alternatives that mask symptoms, PL-14 offers extended, drug-free protection-ideal for allergy sufferers navigating high-exposure environments, like urban commutes or outdoor seasons.

The company believes that this non-pharmacological approach isn't just innovative; it's timely. The seasonal allergic rhinitis market is estimated to be valued at USD 11.14 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 13.79 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2025 to 2032. The global influenza market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2%, reaching USD 12.8 billion by 2029. Polyrizon's C&C platform aims to address these unmet needs by leveraging naturally occurring building blocks to create a safe, compliant hydrogel that designed to be in compliance with stringent U.S. and European regulatory standards. As Izraeli puts it, "Our technology empowers users to protect themselves proactively, turning vulnerability into resilience."

The road to this point hasn't been without challenges. Early development focused on perfecting the hydrogel's adhesion, stability, and biocompatibility-ensuring it forms a reliable barrier. Polyrizon's R&D team efforts, lead by CTO Dr. Tidhar Turgeman, culminated in pre-clinical validations demonstrating PL-14's efficacy in trapping particles at the mucosal level.

On December 2, 2025, Polyrizon announced an important manufacturing milestone. Working with a leading CDMO partner, the company successfully produced larger-scale batches of its PL-14 formulation under controlled conditions. The runs met all required specifications for consistency, stability, and quality, confirming that the product can be reliably scaled up for clinical trial supply and potential future commercial production.

"This successful batch production is a testament to the strength of our C&C technology and the expertise of our CDMO partner," said Tomer Izraeli, Founder and CEO of Polyrizon. "The process validated our manufacturing strategy. With this batch in hand, we are energized and prepared to advance into next batches toward clinical trial material manufacturing, which we believe brings us one step closer to addressing the unmet needs in the nasal spray market."

The implications are profound. This milestone paves the way for clinical trials that are expected to commence in 2026, providing high-quality trial material that meets FDA and EU regulatory requirements. It also signals future commercial viability, positioning PL-14 for potential market entry as a first-line defense in allergy management.

Looking ahead, Polyrizon's ambitions extend beyond allergies. The C&C platform shows promise for viral protection, potentially adapting to capture respiratory pathogens like cold and flu viruses. Meanwhile, the company's Trap & TargetTM (T&T) technology, still in pre-clinical stages, aims to deliver active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to the nasal mucosa, opening doors to treatments for conditions like opioid overdose and other central nervus system disorders.

From a modest lab in Israel to an idea potentially able to touch lives around the world, Polyrizon's journey embodies the grit of biotech entrepreneurship. As clinical horizons loom, the company stands poised to deliver global impact-offering a breath of fresh air, quite literally, to those weary of seasonal siege

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a“biological mask” with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target TM, or T&T. For more information, please visit .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses potentially redefining next-generation nasal protection, how it aims to transform a bold lab-born vision into a scalable reality, advancing its effort to develop non-pharmacological solutions that could shield global populations from seasonal woes and beyond, its improving manufacturing capabilities, how its C&C platform aims to address unmet needs, advancing into the next batches toward clinical trial material manufacturing, its belief that its manufacturing strategy brings it one step closer to addressing the unmet needs in the nasal spray market, the expected growth of the seasonal allergic rhinitis market and global influenza market, the timing of its clinical trials, future commercial viability, positioning PL-14 for potential market entry as a first-line defense in allergy management, additional treatment alternatives for its T&T technology and how it stands poised to deliver global impact. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's annual report filed with the SEC on March 11, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts:

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations

...