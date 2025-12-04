403
Israel Escalates Military Operations in Northern West Bank
(MENAFN) The Israeli military escalated operations across the northern West Bank on Thursday, encircling Qalqilya's Kafr Saba neighborhood with a blockade that severely curtailed Palestinian freedom of movement.
At daybreak, troops stormed Qalqilya and declared a curfew over Kafr Saba while fanning out through multiple sections of the city, witnesses informed media.
Witnesses reported that armed personnel conducted house-to-house searches and interrogated locals as unease mounted throughout the district.
In a parallel move, forces pulled back from Masliya town, located south of Jenin, following an hours-long incursion that included curfew enforcement. Evidence of destruction from the operation remained scattered throughout the municipality.
Concurrently, Israeli troops pressed forward with their third consecutive day of activity in neighboring Qabatiya, maintaining stringent mobility controls and executing successive residential intrusions.
A dramatic surge in military activity has gripped northern West Bank communities since the previous week, when Israeli forces initiated a fresh offensive that started in Tubas and Tammun before spreading to Qabatiya and Masliya. The drive has encompassed curfew declarations, forcible entries, wholesale arrests, and infrastructure destruction.
Since October 2023, more than 1,087 Palestinians have lost their lives and 10,700 additional individuals have sustained injuries from assaults conducted by military personnel and unauthorized Israeli settlers throughout the occupied region. Authorities have additionally detained over 20,500 individuals.
Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a historic ruling declaring Israel's presence in Palestinian territories unlawful and demanding the removal of all settlement structures in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
