Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Offers Disabled Fans A Barrier-Free Experience

Doha, Qatar: As the world marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities yesterday, the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 Local Organising Committee (LOC) reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a barrier-free tournament experience, while ensuring that mega-sporting events leave a long lasting legacy of accessibility in the country.

“Our commitment towards delivering accessible tournaments is rooted in our strong belief that football is for everyone. The Arab Cup holds great significance to fans across the region, and we are ensuring that disabled fans are able to enjoy all of the excitement and passion that underlines this competition.

This tournament will carry forward Qatar's rich sporting legacy that is built around accessibility and inclusivity,” said Rashid Al Khater, LOC Operations Executive Director.

The FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025 has several accessibility features in place to ensure that disabled fans are part of the football action. These include:

Accessible seating options at all stadiums

All six stadiums hosting matches offer disabled fans a number of accessible seating options, including wheelchair accessible seats and spaces for fans with limited mobility. Accessibility features also extend to dedicated parking space, bathrooms and concession stands.

Audio descriptive commentary available through smartphone app

Audio descriptive commentary is available for select matches for blind and partially sighted football fans. Fans can download the 3annak app, enter the code FAC25, and select the audio channel of their choice.

Using personal headphones, fans can listen to a detailed commentary of match details, including important information about the ambience in the stands and even the players' facial reactions. The service enables blind and partially sighted fans to experience the football action in a barrier-free manner.

Sensory rooms

Sensory roomsare available for fans with neurodivergent needs at Lusail, Education City and Al Bayt stadiums. The sensory rooms allow fans with sensory needs to watch matches in a quieter space, equipped with assistive technology and managed by expert staff.

Disabled player escorts

A number of disabled children took to the pitch as player escorts at select matches during the tournament, including the opening match at Al Bayt Stadium. This provided disabled children with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play an active role in the prestigious regional competition.

Fans can purchase accessibility tickets by sending an email to: [email protected].

A dedicated team is set up to manage all accessibility ticket requests. Once an email is sent, fans will receive an automated reply requesting them to submit Proof of Eligibility. Ticket holders must carry their Proof of Eligibility when entering stadiums. Companion tickets are also available for people assisting an accessibility ticketholder.

