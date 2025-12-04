Morning Attack On Kherson: Three Civilians Wounded In Russian Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kherson Regional Military Administration (RMA) reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform notes.

“Early this morning, Russian troops struck the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. As a result of the shelling, a 59-year-old woman and two men aged 67 and 49 were injured,” the statement reads.

The first two victims sustained concussions, blast injuries, and closed head trauma. The third person suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the chest, face, and forearm. All of the injured were taken to the hospital for medical care.

In addition, the father of the child who was killed in yesterday's shelling of Kherson's Dniprovskyi district was also hospitalized.

According to the RMA, the 49-year-old man suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the pelvis. His condition is of moderate severity.

Number of victims of Russian missile strike inhas risen to five

Earlier, Head of the Kherson RMA Oleksandr Prokudin reported:“Unfortunately, Russian terrorists have taken the life of yet another child in Kherson region. A six-year-old girl who was injured in yesterday's artillery strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson has died in the hospital. Doctors fought to save her life until the very end, but her injuries were too severe.”