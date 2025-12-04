Gaurav Gogoi Recalls Gadkari's Viral Video While Flagging Assam Highway's Poor Quality

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Congress MP and Deputy Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, on Thursday raised concerns over the "poor quality" of NH-37 between Jorhat and Dibrugarh in Assam, urging Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to take urgent corrective measures.

Responding in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour, Gadkari assured Gogoi that action would be taken promptly to improve the condition of the highway.

Referring to a viral video of Gadkari travelling smoothly on a highway, Gogoi said Assam lacked roads of comparable quality despite regular toll collection.

"A video went viral on social media showing your car speeding on the highway. We in Assam felt jealous because there are toll gates, and we cannot drive at 100-130 km/h since the road quality is so poor. People in Assam pay tolls but do not get highways of good quality like in your videos. Especially, from Jorhat to Dibrugarh, NH-37 is in a bad state. The section from Jhanji has improved after your intervention, but beyond that, the roads remain bad," Gogoi said.

In his reply, Gadkari acknowledged the concerns and said the deterioration occurred due to heavy rainfall.

"What the MP said is right. The road was damaged after the rainfall. An enquiry was also conducted, and things were rectified. I believe the road will be fine," he said.

Gadkari also announced a major shift in India's toll collection mechanism, stating that the current system would be discontinued within a year and replaced by an electronic toll system aimed at ensuring seamless movement on national highways.

He said the new system has already been introduced in 10 locations and will be expanded nationwide within a year.

"This toll system will end. There will be no one to stop you in the name of toll. Within a year, an electronic toll collection will be implemented across the country," the minister said.

Gadkari added that 4,500 highway projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore are currently underway across India, signalling the scale of ongoing infrastructural expansion.