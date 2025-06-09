Travellers From Qatar Embrace New Destinations For Eid Holidays

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's outbound travel market is seeing a surge in demand for new destinations, personalised experiences, and curated itineraries.

The Peninsula spoke to a few travel industry leaders, who reported that a growing number of Qataris and residents are exploring emerging destinations, luxury experiences, and structured travel options, reflecting shifting trends in holiday planning.

According to a travel expert from a local travel agency, this year's Eid travel season reflects both global shifts and local preferences.“Every year there are new destinations,” he said. Albeit the number of holidays is short comparatively, the expert stressed that the country“continued to see a significant increase in travel to London and Europe in general. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have also emerged as attractive new options.”



He noted that while traditional travel agencies remain key players, airline websites now capture a large share of bookings. At the same time, social media has become an essential tool in promoting travel offers and destinations.“The interest in developing social media sites has become much greater due to their impact. Videos and digital promotions are now central to introducing travel products,” he explained.

The agencies have also responded to this digital shift by enhancing their electronic marketing efforts.

“One of the most important things we have done is launch a company focused on vacation and tourism programmes at competitive prices, aimed at both domestic and international travel,” he said.

“We are also targeting countries that are in demand among local travellers and Gulf tourists, who represent the largest share of visitors to Qatar annually.”

Another official who works as Marketing Manager at a leading Travel Agency, echoed the changing dynamics of Qatar's outbound travel preferences, highlighting a move toward curated, experience-driven holidays.“Our approach goes beyond traditional bookings. We focus on meaningful and personalised travel by working closely with global brands and tourism boards,” she said.

Partnering with luxury retailers such as Printemps Paris and McArthurGlen Designer Outlets, the firm offers VIP shopping experiences that add a premium touch to holidays.“Our clients enjoy exclusive travel perks, combining leisure with luxury shopping,” she added.

While classic destinations like Paris, Rome, Georgia, and London remain popular, she noted a sharp increase in interest in Japan.“These destinations offer a unique cultural experience that appeals to travellers looking for something different,” she said.

The agency's partnership with Oman Tourism ensures that one of Qatar's favourite regional getaways remains accessible and customised. The agency is also working with tourism boards in Uzbekistan and Korea to further diversify offerings.

Travel agencies are also leaning into long-term planning and customer understanding.“We prioritise expanding travel choices and curating high-quality trips. This Eid, we have seen a clear preference for structured itineraries over last-minute bookings,” she said.

Despite global uncertainties, Qatar's outbound travel market remains robust, with residents demonstrating both spending power and a growing desire for enriching personalised getaways.