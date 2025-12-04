Azerbaijani Oil Moves Up In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude at Italy's Augusta port, on a CIF basis, went up by $0.32, or 0.48%, on December 3 from the previous level, coming in at $66.54 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude grew by $0.33, or 0.51%, to $64.54 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude dipped by $0.68, or 1.63%, to $40.90 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea rose by $0.23, or 0.36%, to $64.41 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.