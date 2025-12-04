Azerbaijan's Kish Village In Khojavend District Set New Housing Investment Overhaul

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Restoration and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories continue in phases, Trend reports, citing the unified internet portal for public procurement.

According to the portal, renovation work will begin in another village of Khojavend district, this time targeting individual homes in Kish village. A total of 40 houses, covering 7,600 m2, will undergo major repairs. Similar restoration projects have already been completed in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service.

The project has been awarded to Fasttech LLC, with a contract value of 2.65 million manat ($1.56 million). This adds up to about 66,400 manat ($39,055) for the renovation of each house.

Fasttech LLC, established in 2020 with a charter capital of 10 manat ($5.88), is legally represented by Shamsi Akhundov.