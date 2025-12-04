Azerbaijan's Kish Village In Khojavend District Set New Housing Investment Overhaul
According to the portal, renovation work will begin in another village of Khojavend district, this time targeting individual homes in Kish village. A total of 40 houses, covering 7,600 m2, will undergo major repairs. Similar restoration projects have already been completed in the Aghdam, Fuzuli, and Khojavend districts by the Restoration, Construction, and Management Service.
The project has been awarded to Fasttech LLC, with a contract value of 2.65 million manat ($1.56 million). This adds up to about 66,400 manat ($39,055) for the renovation of each house.
Fasttech LLC, established in 2020 with a charter capital of 10 manat ($5.88), is legally represented by Shamsi Akhundov.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment