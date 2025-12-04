State Mandates 'Sanchar Saathi' On All New Phones

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Smartphone makers in India have been instructed by the telecom ministry to preload a government-owned cybersecurity app on all new devices sold in the country, blocking users from deleting the application once installed. Under a directive issued on November 28, companies such as Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo and Xiaomi have been given a 90-day window to ensure all handset models destined for India include the Sanchar Saathi app. For devices already in the retail pipeline or those awaiting sale, manufacturers must deliver the app via over-the-air software updates and ensure it appears prominently during first-use setup.

Authorities say the app plays a key role in telecom security by giving users tools to verify device authenticity through IMEI checks, report suspected thefts or fraud, and block lost or stolen phones. Since the app's launch in January 2025, government data indicates it has helped recover over 700,000 lost devices and block millions of connections flagged as fraudulent. Officials argue that this move is critical to counter growing misuse of duplicate or tampered IMEI numbers-a problem that fuels scams and the resale of stolen phones across India's vast second-hand device market.

This mandate marks the first time the government has required a permanently installed, non-removable application on all smartphones sold in the country. The decision reflects a broader tightening of regulatory oversight over telecom infrastructure and device authenticity, drawing parallels with security measures in other jurisdictions.

The requirement has triggered sharp criticism from technology companies and privacy advocates alike. For example, the policy of Apple prohibits pre-installation of third-party or government apps prior to device sale-an approach that could force the company to either seek exemptions or find workarounds. Industry representatives have warned that the mandate may strain compliance operations, increase production costs, and undermine relationships with handset vendors.

Beyond logistical concerns, digital rights groups argue the rule tramples on user consent and privacy. Critics contend that embedding a state-run app with potentially broad access on every phone amounts to unwarranted surveillance and sets a troubling precedent. Some lawmakers and civil liberties advocates dubbed the move“a Big Brother measure,” warning that once entrenched, such mandates could be expanded further, eroding individual privacy without adequate data-protection safeguards.

