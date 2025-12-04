Qatar And US Deepen Defence Ties Amid Sharp Shift

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar and the United States have moved to cement their military cooperation with high-level commitments that signal a recalibration of regional security dynamics. The Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met with the Commander of the US Central Command, Admiral Charles Bradford Cooper, to discuss expanding bilateral defence cooperation. The talks pointed to broad agreement on enhancing joint military readiness, intelligence sharing and coordination on regional security challenges.

The defence discussions follow a backdrop of heightened tensions after an airstrike on Qatari territory by Israel targeting Hamas political leaders. The strike led to strong condemnation across Gulf states and sparked a broader reassessment of the security framework anchoring US presence in the Gulf. The United States responded by reaffirming its commitment to Qatar's sovereignty.

An executive order signed by US leadership has committed Washington to defending Qatari territory and infrastructure if subjected to external attack, including by military means if necessary. This formal guarantee elevates Qatar's strategic importance in the US security architecture.

Concurrently, Washington and Doha have arranged deeper integration of military infrastructure. An agreement has been finalised to build a facility at a US Air Force base in Idaho to host a contingent of Qatari F-15QA fighter jets and associated personnel. The facility aims to enhance combined training, preparedness and interoperability under US command - though ownership and command remain US-controlled, eliminating concerns about a permanent foreign base on US soil.

These developments follow multiple engagements aimed at strengthening mutual defence ties. The November meeting between the Qatari Prime Minister and CENTCOM's commander underscored mutual interest in“support and strengthen” shared strategic goals in defence domains.

See also Energy Giants Secure Approval for Exploration in Guyana

Observers interpret this phase as part of a broader US strategy to reinforce alliances in a volatile Middle East. The enhanced cooperation offers Qatar increased security assurances and greater leverage in regional diplomacy, while offering the US a more secure and integrated network of partnerships to project influence and stability. Critics, however, warn that such deepening military ties may further entangle Gulf states in US-led strategic rivalry and increase regional polarization.

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.