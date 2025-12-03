Visa Restrictions On Individuals In Mexico Facilitating Illegal Immigration To The United States

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The Department of State has revoked visas and taken steps to impose visa restrictions on individuals in Mexico identified as knowingly facilitating illegal immigration to the United States. This action applies to executives and senior officials of a Mexico-based transportation company who knowingly provided travel services designed primarily for aliens intending to illegally immigrate to the United States. These actions are taken under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which bars entry to those whose entry or proposed activities would have potentially serious adverse U.S. foreign policy consequences.

Investigations indicate that the individuals targeted arranged transportation for aliens, including minors, from the Caribbean and other regions to transit points in Central America, where many were later encountered attempting to enter the United States illegally. The Department is revoking visas and taking steps to impose visa restrictions to prevent these individuals from entering our country.

The United States will not tolerate any attempts to undermine our national security or immigration laws. The Department will ensure those who profit from illegal immigration face consequences, and we will aggressively target smuggling networks to protect our borders.