Luxury Chauffeur Service Reports 71% Of Travelers Cite Holiday Stress As Palm Beach Season Begins
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Black Car Company Palm Beach has announced a seasonal promotion offering 10% off chauffeur services through December 28, targeting the increased demand for ground transportation during the holiday season.
The promotion comes as recent surveys indicate that 71% of U.S. adults find travel arrangements stressful, with 78% of parents reporting heightened pressure during holiday travel periods.
"Between juggling family schedules, coordinating with visiting relatives, and managing holiday shopping, ground transportation becomes another logistical challenge during the busiest time of year," said Alex Rosayn, COO at The Black Car Company Palm Beach. "We're addressing that pain point for both seasonal residents and visitors to the Palm Beach area."
The company's service model includes real-time flight monitoring with automatic pickup adjustments for delays, dedicated concierge coordination, and a fleet of luxury vehicles staffed by professional chauffeurs.
Service Applications Include:
Airport transfers to and from Palm Beach International Airport
Transportation to Wellington Equestrian Festival events
Shopping excursions to Worth Avenue and Royal Poinciana Plaza
Holiday galas and charity events at area venues
New Year's Eve transportation
Corporate client gifting programs
Day trips to neighboring South Florida cities
Corporate Team Building Outings
The promotion is available for all bookings made through December 28 using code HOLIDAY25. Services can be booked at theblackcarcompany or by calling 561-222-3333.
About The Black Car Company Palm Beach
The Black Car Company Palm Beach provides luxury ground transportation services in the Palm Beach area, featuring a fleet of maintained vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and concierge coordination services for individual and corporate clients.
About The Black Car Company Palm Beach
The Black Car Company Palm Beach provides luxury ground transportation services in the Palm Beach area, featuring a fleet of maintained vehicles, professional chauffeurs, and concierge coordination services for individual and corporate clients.
Legal Disclaimer:
