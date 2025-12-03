UAE: 16 Men Caught, 27 Vehicles Seized In Fujairah During National Day Holiday

Fujairah Police took strict action, arresting several people for reckless driving and safety violations in the emirate during the Eid Al Etihad holiday.

The Police referred 16 young men to the Public Prosecution for dangerous and reckless behaviour during the UAE National Day. The individuals not only endangered their own lives but also risked the safety of others, according to the authority.

Between November 28 and December 2, the authority intensified monitoring and security. This was aimed at ensuring the safety of residents and road users during the national celebrations.

While referring the 16 young men to the Public Prosecution, the police reported that their violations involved the improper use of spray cans, foam, and water cannons. The individuals were detained, and legal proceedings were initiated to enforce the law and deter any behaviour that threatens public safety and public order.

The authorities also impounded 27 vehicles for violating traffic rule. The emirate recorded 270 traffic accidents during the same period, with 269 classified as minor and 1 resulting in injuries.

Dubai Police also impounded 49 vehicles, 25 motorcycles and issued 3,153 traffic violations during the 54th UAE National Day celebrations. These violations resulted from dangerous and disruptive driving by a number of motorists. Dubai Police explained that some drivers exploit national holidays or public events to engage in reckless and irresponsible driving, endangering their own lives and the lives of other road users.

The General Command of Fujairah Police said that these measures reflect their ongoing commitment to protecting the community. Residents are urged to comply with traffic laws and maintain responsible behavior. This will ensure national celebrations remain safe and reflect the values of the Union, while reinforcing the UAE's dedication to security and stability.