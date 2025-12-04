Doha Forum: Youth Edition Opens With Promising Young Leaders From Over 100 Countries

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Forum: Youth Edition 2025 opened yesterday at Multaqa building in Education City Student Center, jointly organized by QatarDebate Center and the Doha Forum. The event, held from December 3–4, is being organised in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Media City Qatar.

The opening ceremony drew high-level officials, including H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, Minister of Education and Higher Education, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of QatarDebate Center; H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani, Chairman of Media City Qatar; H E Eng Yasser Al-Jamal, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth and Vice Chairman of QatarDebate; H E Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of the Permanent Committee for Organizing Conferences; and Dr. Hayat A. Maarafi, Executive Director, QatarDebate, alongside a distinguished group of diplomats and international experts.

In his opening remarks, Eng Yasser Al-Jamal emphasized the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future, addressing the participants by stating:“Your participation today sends a clear message that young people are not merely present on the scene, but are a force capable of transforming dialogue into initiatives, and visions into actionable steps that create real impact.”



Commenting on this occasion, Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari said:“Justice is not only debated within the halls of conferences but is tested in real-world contexts such as classrooms, digital spaces, workplaces, and communities.”

Abdulrahman Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate, commented:“The relationship between the QatarDebate Center and the Doha Forum is not a mere signed document or a partnership preserved in files, but a convergence of visions and a profound recognition that the voice of youth is not a fleeting echo, but a compass guiding the direction of the future. We believe that dialogue is not a luxury but a necessity, and that empowering young people with skills is an investment in global peace and resilience.”

This year's forum brings together more than 150 emerging leaders from over 100 countries, offering a global platform for youth to develop solutions and policy recommendations to be presented at the main Doha Forum. Held under the theme“Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress,” the program tackles key issues in geopolitics, economic development, emerging technologies, cultural diplomacy, and security.

The ceremony also featured a dialogue with H E Sheikh Dr. Abdulla bin Ali Al Thani moderated by journalist Mohammed Islam, on the role of media in empowering young people.

The first day of the forum also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between QatarDebate Center and Qatar Foundation for Social Work. The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al-Subaie, Director of Administration and Strategy at QatarDebate, and Noor Salah Al Mohannadi, Director of the Communication Department at the Foundation, on behalf of their organizations.