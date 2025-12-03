Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Takeover

Bastei Lübbe AG strengthens its community strategy in the comic and manga segment with the acquisition of Papertoons

03.12.2025 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Bastei Lübbe AG strengthens its community strategy in the comic and manga segment with the acquisition of Papertoons Köln, 3 December 2025. Bastei Lübbe AG, a general-interest publishing group listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0 ) is strengthening its community-driven portfolio in the comic and manga segment and is thereby strategically expanding its presence in one of the world's most dynamic entertainment categories. To this end, Bastei Lübbe will acquire German specialist publisher Papertoons in full with effect from 1 January 2026. The entire Papertoons team will remain on board and will be integrated into the Bastei Lübbe AG organisation. As of 1 February 2026, Bastei Lübbe will also assume responsibility for the distribution of the programme. Bastei Lübbe sees significant growth potential in the webtoon and manhwa segment as well as in adjacent areas, and intends to apply its long-standing experience in building and scaling strong entertainment brands to support the next stage of Papertoons' development.

Soheil Dastyari, CEO of Bastei Lübbe AG:“Papertoons demonstrates impressively how passion, expertise and close ties to the community can shape a strong brand – this is very much in line with our own approach. We have repeatedly proven our ability to drive growth and strengthen the market relevance of young publishing brands, and we are looking forward to enriching the highly exciting comic and manga market together with Papertoons.” Papertoons was founded in 2022 and is considered the first German publishing house to specialise exclusively in webtoons and manhwas. The specialist publisher brings international hit formats from South Korea, China and other markets to Germany as high-quality print editions. Webtoons – vertically scrollable digital comics from South Korea – and related manhwas primarily appeal to a young, digitally savvy community.

About Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe AG is the leading independent publishing group in Germany. Based in Cologne, it publishes books, audio books and e-books featuring high-quality popular entertainment as well as periodical novel booklets. In total, the Company owns more than 14 imprints. Bastei Lübbe sees itself as an innovation driver in the industry and has successfully established several rapidly expanding community-driven business models, among other things. Bastei Lübbe AG is also a pioneer of digital media, producing thousands of audio and eBooks, which are distributed via all digital exploitation channels. The Group generates annual revenues of over EUR 114 million (2024/2025 financial year). Its shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (WKN A1X3YY, ISIN DE000A1X3YY0) since 2013. Further information can be found at .

