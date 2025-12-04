India Delivers Influenza And Meningitis Vaccines To Afghanistan

MENAFN - IANS) Kabul/New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Reaffirming its steadfast support for the Afghan people, India on Thursday delivered 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Kabul.

In a statement shared on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "Reaffirming its commitment to support Afghanistan's public health. India delivers 63,734 doses of Influenza and Meningitis vaccines to Kabul."

On November 28, India delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Afghanistan to help meet healthcare needs.

“Augmenting Afghanistan's healthcare efforts. India has delivered 73 tonnes of life-saving medicines, vaccines and essential supplements to Kabul to cater to urgent medical needs. India's unwavering support to the Afghan people continues,” Jaiswal posted on X.

On November 20, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Industry and Commerce Minister Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi, held a meeting in New Delhi, where the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties between the two nations. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan.

"Pleased to meet Industry and Commerce Minister of Afghanistan, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi in New Delhi this evening. Discussed ways to strengthen our trade, connectivity and people to people ties. Reiterated India's support for the development and welfare of the people of Afghanistan," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

On November 3, India delivered food items to the families affected in Afghanistan due to the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces.

In a post on X, MEA stated, "Reaffirming its support to the Afghan people, India delivers food items for the families affected by the earthquake."

India's assistance came after more than 20 people were killed and hundreds of others were injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck areas of northern Afghanistan.

EAM Jaishankar also spoke to his Afghanistan counterpart Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake. He stated that Indian relief material will be handed over to the earthquake-impacted people and further supplies will reach there soon.

Following their talks, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Called FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan this afternoon to convey condolences at the loss of lives in the earthquake that struck Balkh, Samangan and Baghlan provinces. Indian relief material for the earthquake impacted communities is being handed over today. Further supplies of medicines to reach soon."

"Discussed progress in our bilateral relationship since his visit. Welcomed the improving people-to-people contacts between India and Afghanistan. Appreciated the exchange of views on the regional situation," he added.